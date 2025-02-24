Listen Live
Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times

Published on February 24, 2025

NFL Combine

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

The 40-yard dash has been a pivotal and highly anticipated event at the NFL Combine since 1985.

It serves as a crucial measure of speed and acceleration for evaluating American football players by scouts and team personnel.

Over the years, the 40-yard dash has produced several standout performances that have etched their names into NFL Combine history.

Notable records include Chris Johnson’s lightning-fast 4.24-second dash in 2008, John Ross’s record-breaking 4.22-second sprint in 2017, and now Xavier Worthy From Texas University breaking the record this year (2024) with a 4.21 second sprint.

These remarkable feats have cemented the 40-yard dash as a defining aspect of the NFL Combine, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their exceptional speed and agility.

Check out below the Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times.

RELATED | Top 10 Most NFL Combine Bench Press Reps RELATED | Top 10 Highest NFL Combine Vertical Jumps

1. 4.21 Seconds – Xavier Worthy

4.21 Seconds - Xavier Worthy
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2024

Position: WR

College: Texas

2. 4.22 Seconds – John Ross

4.22 Seconds - John Ross
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2017

Position: WR

College: Washington

3. 4.23 Seconds – Kalon Barnes

4.23 Seconds - Kalon Barnes
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2022

Position: CB

College: Baylor

4. 4.24 Seconds – Chris Johnson

4.24 Seconds - Chris Johnson
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2017

Position: WR

College: Washington

5. 4.24 Seconds – Rondel Melendez

4.24 Seconds - Rondel Melendez
Source: n/a

NFL Combine Year: 2022

Position: CB

College: Baylor

6. 4.26 Seconds – DJ Turner II

4.26 Seconds - DJ Turner II
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2008

Position: RB

College: East Carolina

7. 4.26 Seconds – Tariq Woolen

4.26 Seconds - Tariq Woolen
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2023

Position: CB

College: Michigan

8. 4.26 Seconds – Dri Archer

4.26 Seconds - Dri Archer
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2014

Position: RB

College: Kent State

9. 4.27 Seconds – Marquise Goodwin

4.27 Seconds - Marquise Goodwin
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2014

Position: WR

College: The University of Texas at Austin

10. 4.27 Seconds – Henry Ruggs II

4.27 Seconds - Henry Ruggs II
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2020

Position: WR

College: Alabama

