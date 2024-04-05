Listen Live
Tony Katz Today Hour 3 – 4/5/24: Trump, PBS, Poland says no to ‘migrants

Published on April 5, 2024

Derek Hunter in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz Today Hour 3: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. PBS triggered by Trump

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP Source:Getty

PBS triggered by Trump

2. Polish Dominik Tarczynski tells EU that they can keep their ‘migrants’

Polish Politics archival photos Source:Getty

Polish Dominik Tarczynski tells EU that they can keep their ‘migrants’

