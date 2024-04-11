Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today Hour 1 – 4/11/24: OJ Simpson, RFK Jr, Michael Walsh

Published on April 11, 2024

Tony Katz Today Hour 1: 

1. OJ Simpson dead at 76

OJ Simpson death: Orenthal James Simpson dies at 76 after battle with cancer, family says – ABC7 Los Angeles

2. RFK Jr is a threat to Biden

Rep. Ro Khanna calls on RFK’s running mate to step down – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ro-khanna-calls-on-rfk-jr-running-mate-nicole-shanahan-to-step-down/

3. Total Eclipse of the Brain

Michael Walsh talks about the evil of the radical left. 

 

THE COLUMN: Total Eclipse of the Brain | The Pipeline (the-pipeline.org)

