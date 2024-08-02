Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 8/2/24: Israel Strikes Back, Tom Rose Joins To Discuss, Michael Walsh Joins to Discuss the Olympics War Against Western Civilization
Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: Archived episodes here: ABOUT THE SHOW Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
1. Israel strikes back. Tom Rose joins to discuss
2. The Olympics Attack on Western Civilization. Michael Walsh joins to discuss
