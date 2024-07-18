Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 7/18/24: Mafia Heart Attack, Bob Menendez, Tony Kinnett, Will Joe Be Out By This Weekend?
1. Does Joe have Covid? Or is it a Mafia Heart Attack?
Listen:
2. Bob Menendez needs to be forced out of the Senate
Listen:
3. Tony Kinnett reports from the RNC
Listen:
