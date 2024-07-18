Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 7/18/24: Mafia Heart Attack, Bob Menendez, Tony Kinnett, Will Joe Be Out By This Weekend?

Published on July 18, 2024

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 
Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.    PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. Does Joe have Covid? Or is it a Mafia Heart Attack?

2. Bob Menendez needs to be forced out of the Senate

3. Tony Kinnett reports from the RNC

