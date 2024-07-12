Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 7/12/24: Swayed By The Big Boy Debate? Matt Will Tries To Make Sense Of This Economy, Sean Spicer
Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: Archived episodes here: ABOUT THE SHOW Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. Swayed by the Big Boy Presser?
Listen:
2. Economist Matt Will Tries to Make Sense of this Economy
Listen:
3. Sean Spicer talks about his documentary "Front Row Joe's"
Listen:
More from WIBC 93.1 FM