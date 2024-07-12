Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 7/12/24: Swayed By The Big Boy Debate? Matt Will Tries To Make Sense Of This Economy, Sean Spicer

Published on July 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 
Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.    PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. Swayed by the Big Boy Presser?

Swayed by the Big Boy Presser?
Source: Getty

Listen:

2. Economist Matt Will Tries to Make Sense of this Economy

Economist Matt Will Tries to Make Sense of this Economy
Source: Getty

Listen:

3. Sean Spicer talks about his documentary "Front Row Joe's"

Sean Spicer talks about his documentary "Front Row Joe's"
Source: Getty

Listen:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close