Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 6/28/24: Economy Is Fine They Say, Noah Rothman, William Jacobson

Published on June 28, 2024

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

1. The Economy is fine, and if you disagree you’re probably a racist.

Man shows his empty leather wallet. Unemployed and having bankruptcy no money concept. Source:Getty

2. Noah Rothman from National Review talks about last night’s debate

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate Source:Getty

3. William Jacobson talks about today’s SCOTUS Decisions

U.S. Supreme Court Issues Opinions As Term Draws To A Close Source:Getty

