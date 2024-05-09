Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 5/9/24: MJT fails to vacate Mike Johnson, Kristi Noem, Fani Willis, Impeach Biden using Trump Impeachment 1 Standard, Hunter Biden

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. MJT fails to vacate Mike Johnson

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Listen: 

2. Kristi Noem stops book tour

Governor Kristi Noem Visits FOX Business Network's "Varney & Co" Source:Getty

3. Sinclair explores selling roughly 30% of its broadcast stations, sources say

Retro Futurism Bubble Shaped Television Room Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Sinclair explores selling roughly 30% of its broadcast stations, sources say (msn.com)

 

4. Fani makes it racial

Fulton County Court Holds Hearings Ahead Of Trump Georgia Election Case Source:Getty

5. Impeach Biden on the Trump Impeachment 1 standard

President Biden Speaks At Gateway Technical College In Wisconsin Source:Getty

Listen:

6. Hunter unable to have gun charges dismissed

WFP USA Board Chair Hunter Biden introduces his father Vice President Joe Biden during the World Food Program USA's 2016 McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at the Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Kris Connor/WireImage)

Listen:

Trending
2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

NORWAY-OSLO-NORTHERN LIGHT
Kurt Darling

Hoosiers Could See The Northern Lights Tonight!

An image of the Kroger logo.
Sascha Nixon

Kroger Offering Discount for ‘Senior Shoppers’ Wednesday

Purdue v Notre Dame
Producer Karl

Total lack of leadership by Eric Holcomb will be his legacy

View of Downtown Indianapolis skyline, Indiana looking east along train tracks
Staff

Indianapolis Rent Increases Put Pressure On Low & Middle Class

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close