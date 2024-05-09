Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 5/9/24: MJT fails to vacate Mike Johnson, Kristi Noem, Fani Willis, Impeach Biden using Trump Impeachment 1 Standard, Hunter Biden

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. MJT fails to vacate Mike Johnson
Listen:
2. Kristi Noem stops book tourSource:Getty
3. Sinclair explores selling roughly 30% of its broadcast stations, sources saySource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Sinclair explores selling roughly 30% of its broadcast stations, sources say (msn.com)
4. Fani makes it racialSource:Getty
5. Impeach Biden on the Trump Impeachment 1 standardSource:Getty
Listen:
6. Hunter unable to have gun charges dismissed
Listen: