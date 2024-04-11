Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr – 4/11/24: Guns, Maxine Waters, Soros buys radio stations

Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
1. Cam Edwards joins the show to talk about DOJ moves to close the gun show “loophole”Source:Getty
US to close ‘gun show loophole’ and require more background checks (msn.com)
2. Maxine Waters says it’s racist to approach her in a restuarant
even though that’s exactly what she wanted people to do to those who support Trump.
3. George Soros is buying radio stations. Should we be concerned?Source:Getty
George Soros fund tightens grip over US radio waves after controlling bankrupt Audacy (msn.com)