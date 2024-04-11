Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr – 4/11/24: Guns, Maxine Waters, Soros buys radio stations

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. Cam Edwards joins the show to talk about DOJ moves to close the gun show “loophole”

US-TEXAS-GUNS-NRA Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

US to close ‘gun show loophole’ and require more background checks (msn.com)

2. Maxine Waters says it’s racist to approach her in a restuarant

even though that’s exactly what she wanted people to do to those who support Trump. 

Listen:

3. George Soros is buying radio stations. Should we be concerned?

SWEDEN-EU-DEVELOPPMENT-STRAUSSKAHN Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

George Soros fund tightens grip over US radio waves after controlling bankrupt Audacy (msn.com)

Trending
News- Women's March in New York City
Producer Karl

Liberal White Women are the Worst

US-TRIAL-OJ SIMPSON
24/7 News Source

OJ Simpson Dead At 76

US-LIFESTYLE-WEAPONS-LAW
Producer Karl

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is concerned with the rise of self-defense shootings

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

The outside of a Meijer grocery store.
Sam Fritz

Meijer Hiring 250 Positions for New Location In Noblesville

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close