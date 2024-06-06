Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: Donald Trump VP pick? Ronald Reagan on D-Day, Stop sending your kids to public schools, Being Fit

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. Who will Trump’s VP pick be?Source:Getty
Listen:
2. Ronald Reagan D-Day speech 40 years ago
Listen:
3. You understand, these teachers are asking for a fight
Listen:
reference:
….I mean, you understand it, right? – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-jersey-antisemitism-east-brunswick/2024/06/05/id/1167611/
….stop sending your kids to public schools. But before you do, fight.
4. Young Man Training With A Barbell At The GymSource:Getty
Listen:
Being healthy makes you a right wing jerk – https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jun/03/getting-fit-could-turn-you-into-a-rightwing-jerk