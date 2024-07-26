Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 7/26/24: Trump – Netanyahu Meeting in Mara Lago, Olympics Sabotage, Inflation Down?

Published on July 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 
  Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.    PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. Trump meeting with Netanyahu at Mara Lago

Trump meeting with Netanyahu at Mara Lago
Source: Getty

2. Sabotage of Paris rail system right before the Olympics

Sabotage of Paris rail system right before the Olympics
Source: Getty

3. Inflation down? Matt Will joins to discuss

Inflation down? Matt Will joins to discuss
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close