Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 7/26/24: Trump – Netanyahu Meeting in Mara Lago, Olympics Sabotage, Inflation Down?
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
1. Trump meeting with Netanyahu at Mara Lago
2. Sabotage of Paris rail system right before the Olympics
3. Inflation down? Matt Will joins to discuss
