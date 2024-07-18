Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 7/18/24: Donald Trump, Scalding Shower Death, Joy Reid, Gold Star Families

Published on July 18, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 
Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.    PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. What will Trump say tonight?

2. Worst Headline of the Day: Man Dies From Scalding Shower Water

Family Gets Millions After Scalding Hotel Shower Injures Lead to Death (msn.com)

3. More Lunacy from Joy Reid

4. Gold Star Families Speak Out Against Joe Biden at the RNC

