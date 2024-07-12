Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 7/12/24: Adam Kinzinger, Who’s Running the Country? College Students Are The Useful Idiots For Iran

Published on July 12, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 
1. Adam Kinzinger calls Republicans "Cultists"

Source: Getty

Listen:

2. Who's Running The Country?

Source: Getty

Listen:

3. College Protesters are the useful idiots for Iran

Source: Getty

Listen:

