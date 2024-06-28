Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 6/28/24: Uvalde, Animated Biden at NC Rally, Kurt Schlichter Talks About Last Night’s Debate, Gaza Health Ministry House Bill

Published on June 28, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

1. Former Uvalde Police Chief charged with Child Endangerment.

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is pictured early on the morning of Thursday, May 26, 2022, two days after the shooting at the school Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Animated Biden at NC Rally

US President Biden and First Lady hold a campaign rally in North Carolina Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Author and columnist Kurt Schlicter joins show to talk about last night’s debate.

Atlanta, Georgia - June 27: Inside the press filing center, a t Source:Getty

Listen:

4. House passes that prohibits relying on Gaza Health Ministry for fatality numbers.

Smoke rises after Israeli attacks on Rafah Source:Getty

Listen:

