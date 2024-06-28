Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 6/28/24: Uvalde, Animated Biden at NC Rally, Kurt Schlichter Talks About Last Night’s Debate, Gaza Health Ministry House Bill

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr:
1. Former Uvalde Police Chief charged with Child Endangerment.Source:Getty
2. Animated Biden at NC RallySource:Getty
3. Author and columnist Kurt Schlicter joins show to talk about last night’s debate.Source:Getty
4. House passes that prohibits relying on Gaza Health Ministry for fatality numbers.Source:Getty
