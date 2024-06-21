Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 6/21/24: President Fauci, Dictator Trump Narrative

Published on June 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

 

1. President Fauci

Next Steps: The Road Ahead for the COVID-19 Response Source:Getty

Fauci Discussion Concludes:

Listen:

2. Dictator Trump Narrative

Donald Trump Campaigns For President In Racine, Wisconsin Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Ramblin’ Man

Listen:

Trending
Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Sue Finkam
Kurt Darling

Carmel Getting Creative To Solve Problem With Available Housing

A photo showing My Inner Baby temporarily closed
Kurt Darling

Noblesville Takes Adult Baby Store Owner To Court Again

Image of Former MCSO Employees Facing Theft Charges
Sascha Nixon

8 Former Sheriff’s Office Employees Facing Charges

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close