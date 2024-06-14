Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 6/14/24: Donald Trump, Fani Willis, Thomas Massie, Hamas Makes Fools of Everyone

Published on June 14, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 

1. The left loses its mind over Trump's visit to DC

Capitol Hill Trump

2. Fani doesn't like when people call her Fanny

Fulton County Court Holds Fani Willis Misconduct Hearing

3. Rep. Thomas Massie highlights that Congress's hush money payments would be considered campaign finance violations under Alvin Bragg's novel theory used to target President Trump

4. Hamas Makes Fools of Everyone

