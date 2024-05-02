Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 5/2/24: Holding People Accountable, RFK Jr, Best and Brightest, Eric Adams, Rob Marciano

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr:
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
1. A belligerent plane passenger got banned from United Airlines for life and fined $20,000Source:Getty
A belligerent plane passenger got banned from United Airlines for life and fined $20,000 (msn.com)
2. You Won’t Believe What RFK Jr. Said About ‘Red State People’
3. Best and the Brightest
4. For once, Eric Adams is making senseSource:Getty
Mayor Eric Adams: We are not giving up our way of life to anyone – https://nypost.com/2024/05/01/opinion/eric-adams-remarks-against-violent-anti-israel-nyc-protests/
5. ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano’s ‘heated screaming match’ with ‘GMA’ producer led to firing
Bombshell Report Claims ABC Staff Aren’t ‘Surprised’ By Rob Marciano Exit (yahoo.com)