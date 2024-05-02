Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 5/2/24: Holding People Accountable, RFK Jr, Best and Brightest, Eric Adams, Rob Marciano

Published on May 2, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. A belligerent plane passenger got banned from United Airlines for life and fined $20,000

Planes at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

A belligerent plane passenger got banned from United Airlines for life and fined $20,000 (msn.com)

2. You Won’t Believe What RFK Jr. Said About ‘Red State People’

Listen:

3. Best and the Brightest

4. For once, Eric Adams is making sense

Funeral Held On Long Island For Slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Mayor Eric Adams: We are not giving up our way of life to anyone – https://nypost.com/2024/05/01/opinion/eric-adams-remarks-against-violent-anti-israel-nyc-protests/

5. ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano’s ‘heated screaming match’ with ‘GMA’ producer led to firing

Listen:

reference:

Bombshell Report Claims ABC Staff Aren’t ‘Surprised’ By Rob Marciano Exit (yahoo.com)

 

