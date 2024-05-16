Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 5/16/24: Rep Kat Cammack, Planet of the Apes dumb actors, Trump Hush Money Trial, Ayanna Pressley

Published on May 16, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. Rep Kat Cammack joins the show to talk about out-of-control spending and the leftists in Congress

Tik Tok Vote Mar 13 Source:Getty

Listen: 

 

2. Planet of the Apes actors don’t like humans

Listen:

3. Donald Trump’s Hush Money Trial Continues In New York. GOP supporters are showing up.

Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Racist Ayanna Pressley

Listen:

Trending
Gavel and Scales of Justice
WISH-TV

Former Employee of Credit Union Sentenced to Federal Prison

Taylor University Photo
John Herrick

How Taylor University Is Growing Enrollment and Bringing in Money

university students at the campus
Casey Daniels

This Indiana town ranked as one of the best big cities for college

Image of Road Rally IPA Beer
Sascha Nixon

New Beer Available at IMS for Indy 500

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close