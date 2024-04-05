Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr – 4/5/24: RFK Jr, Illegal Aliens, Rush Limbaugh, Homeless Protesters

Published on April 5, 2024

Derek Hunter in for Tony Katz 

 

Tony Katz Today Hour 2: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Democratic Party squatting on the Kennedy name

JFK & RFK In The Oval Office Source:Getty

Listen:

 

2. Democrats say illegal immigration is boon to the economy

Migrants continue to cross US border Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Derek recalls when he subbed for Rush Limbaugh

SOTU Source:Getty

4. Homeless hired to protest RFK Jr

Facing Homelessness In A Carbon-Taxed World Source:Getty

Listen:

