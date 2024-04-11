Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr – 4/11/24: Bill Barr, FISA, Catherine Herridge, John Bolton, Tucker Carlson

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

 

1. Bill Barr is concerned if FISA isn’t renewed

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Attorney general nominee William P Source:Getty

reference:

Bill Barr blasts Trump for call to kill FISA: ‘Crazy and reckless’ (msn.com)

2. Catherine Herridge: “CBS crossed a red line” when they confiscated her records and sources

Paramount's White House Correspondents' Association Dinner After Party Source:Getty

Listen:

3. John Bolton Tells Kaitlan Collins He Voted for Dick Cheney in 2020 and Will Write Him In Again

AUSTRIA-IAEA-BOLTON-LIBYA Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

John Bolton Tells Kaitlan Collins He Voted for Dick Cheney in 2020 and Will Write Him In Again (msn.com)

4. Right Fumes at Tucker Carlson Over Interview Blasting How Israel Treats Christians

Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Carlson talked about a large variety of topics including dropping testosterone levels, increasing rates of suicide, unemployment, drug addiction and social hierarchy at the summit, which had the theme 'The Case for the American Experiment.'

Listen:

Right Fumes at Tucker Carlson Over Interview Blasting How Israel Treats Christians: ‘This Is Embarrassing’ (msn.com)

Trending
News- Women's March in New York City
Producer Karl

Liberal White Women are the Worst

US-TRIAL-OJ SIMPSON
24/7 News Source

OJ Simpson Dead At 76

US-LIFESTYLE-WEAPONS-LAW
Producer Karl

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is concerned with the rise of self-defense shootings

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

The outside of a Meijer grocery store.
Sam Fritz

Meijer Hiring 250 Positions for New Location In Noblesville

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close