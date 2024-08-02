Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 8/2/24: Evan Gershkovich, Illegal immigrants who tried to breach Quantico walk free, Economist Matt Will Talks About Struggling Economy
Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: Archived episodes here: ABOUT THE SHOW Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. Prisoners of Putin are home… but at what cost?
2. Illegal immigrants who tried to breach Quantico walk free
Illegal immigrants who tried to breach Quantico walk free – https://nypost.com/2024/08/01/us-news/jordanian-migrants-who-tried-to-breach-quantico-base-freed-on-bail/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=nypost
3. Economist Matt Will joins the show to talk about the status of the economy after poor jobs report
More from WIBC 93.1 FM