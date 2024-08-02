Listen Live
Tony Katz Today

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 8/2/24: Evan Gershkovich, Illegal immigrants who tried to breach Quantico walk free, Economist Matt Will Talks About Struggling Economy

Published on August 2, 2024

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 
Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

1. Prisoners of Putin are home… but at what cost?

2. Illegal immigrants who tried to breach Quantico walk free

Illegal immigrants who tried to breach Quantico walk free – https://nypost.com/2024/08/01/us-news/jordanian-migrants-who-tried-to-breach-quantico-base-freed-on-bail/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=nypost

3. Economist Matt Will joins the show to talk about the status of the economy after poor jobs report

Economist Matt Will joins the show to talk about the status of the economy after poor jobs report
