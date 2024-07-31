Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 7/31/24: Israel Strikes Back, New Secret Service Dir, Noah Rothman
Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: Archived episodes here: ABOUT THE SHOW Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. Israel kills Hezbollah commander and Hamas chief
Killing of Two Israeli Enemies Puts Middle East on Brink of Wider War (msn.com)
Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas Political Leader, Killed in Iran – WSJ
2. Kamala is pro surgeries for Trans in Prisons
3. New secret service director gets grilled
New secret service director gets grilled – https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/acting-secret-service-director-testify-senate-details-trump/story?id=112384807
4. It's clear that Barack Obama never left politics. And he made it all the worse
It’s clear that Barack Obama never left politics. And he made it all the worse – https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/barack-obama-ended-normalcy-american-politics
5. Noah Rothman joins show to discuss how Israel is prosecuting the war and Kamala Harris' remake
More from WIBC 93.1 FM