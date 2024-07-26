Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 7/26/24: Border Czar Kamala Harris, What Pushed Joe Out?
Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: Archived episodes here: ABOUT THE SHOW Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
1. Obamas endorse Border Czar Kamala Harris
2. Kamala Harris is the border czar. She was always the border czar
3. "Protests" in DC
4. What pushed Joe out?
