Politics

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 7/26/24: Border Czar Kamala Harris, What Pushed Joe Out?

Published on July 26, 2024

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 
Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.    PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. Obamas endorse Border Czar Kamala Harris

Source: Getty

2. Kamala Harris is the border czar. She was always the border czar

3. "Protests" in DC

4. What pushed Joe out?

Source: Getty

