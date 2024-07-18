Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz Today

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 7/18/24: JD Vance, Will Joe Bow Out? Ed Morrissey, Billie Eilish

Published on July 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 
Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.    PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio   

1. JD Vance Speech at the RNC

JD Vance Speech at the RNC
Source: Getty

2. Will Joe Bow Out?

Will Joe Bow Out?
Source: Getty

Listen:

3. Latest: Shooter Didn't Bring the Gun With Him. He left It There Earlier?

Latest: Shooter Didn't Bring the Gun With Him. He left It There Earlier?
Source: Getty

Listen:

4. Ed Morrissey talks about RNC and the pressure to Biden to drop out

Ed Morrissey talks about RNC and the pressure to Biden to drop out
Source: Getty

Listen:

5. Billie Eilish having trouble selling tix

Billie Eilish having trouble selling tix
Source: Getty

Listen:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close