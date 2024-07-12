Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 7/12/24: Biden “Big Boy” Presser, MSNBC: “Masterful”, Alec Baldwin, Sean Spicer

Published on July 12, 2024

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 
Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.    PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio   

1. MSNBC calls the Big Boy Presser Masterful

2. Alec Baldwin admits that he fired the gun

3. Sean Spicer's thoughts about last night's Biden presser

