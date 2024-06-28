Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 6/28/24: Latest SCOTUS rulings, Cities Can Crackdown On The Homeless, Trump – Biden Debate

Published on June 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. William Jacobson joins to talk about the latest SCOTUS decisions.

President Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address Source:Getty

Listen:

2. SCOTUS ruling allows cities to crackdown on homelessness

Salem homeless encampment coming to an end Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Last night’s Debate

Atlanta, Georgia - June 27: Inside the press filing center, a t Source:Getty

Listen:

Trending
Illinois v Purdue 10 items
Staff

New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana

Gorgeous Western Coyote With Beautiful Fur Poses
Kyla Russell, WISH-TV

Coyote Attacks Reported Inside Indy Park on Northeast Side

Hammer & Nigel's Trump vs. Biden Presidential Debate Bingo Card
Editorial Staff

Hammer & Nigel’s Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Ryan Hedrick

7-Year-Old Girl Killed in I-70 Accident, Four Others Injured

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close