Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 6/16/24: D-Day, Joe Biden, Steve Bannon, EV’s, John Fetterman, Fani Willis

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. D-Day 80th anniversarySource:Getty
2. Biden’s age continues to be an issue in FranceSource:Getty
Listen:
3. Steve Bannon ordered to report to prison 7/1Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
MSNBC on X: “BREAKING: Steve Bannon ordered to report to prison by July 1 for contempt of Congress https://t.co/NeofnnsmKJ” / X
4. What is the market for EV’s?Source:Getty
5. Fetterman says he’s no longer a Progressive. “That label left me.”Source:Getty
Listen:
Fetterman says he’s no longer a Progressive. “That label left me.” – https://www.foxnews.com/media/sen-john-fetterman-tells-critics-hes-not-progressive-that-label-left-me
6. Trump Georgia election case put on hold until Fani Willis appeal is completeSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Trump Georgia election case put on hold until Fani Willis appeal is complete | The Excerpt (msn.com)