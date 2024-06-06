Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 6/16/24: D-Day, Joe Biden, Steve Bannon, EV’s, John Fetterman, Fani Willis

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. D-Day 80th anniversary

FRANCE-WORLD WAR 2 COMMEMORATION-NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY-COLL Source:Getty

2. Biden’s age continues to be an issue in France

Commemorations Marking The 80th Anniversary Of D-Day Take Place In Normandy Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Steve Bannon ordered to report to prison 7/1

Steve Bannon Attends Court Hearing For Contempt Of Congress Convictions Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

MSNBC on X: “BREAKING: Steve Bannon ordered to report to prison by July 1 for contempt of Congress https://t.co/NeofnnsmKJ” / X

4. What is the market for EV’s?

Concept of holiday travel with eco-friendly transportation. Perpetual Source:Getty

5. Fetterman says he’s no longer a Progressive. “That label left me.”

Sen. John Fetterman... Source:Getty

Listen:

Fetterman says he’s no longer a Progressive. “That label left me.” – https://www.foxnews.com/media/sen-john-fetterman-tells-critics-hes-not-progressive-that-label-left-me

6. Trump Georgia election case put on hold until Fani Willis appeal is complete

US-JUSTICE-POLITICS-TRUMP-GEORGIA Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Trump Georgia election case put on hold until Fani Willis appeal is complete | The Excerpt (msn.com)

Trending
Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years

Handcuffed elderly woman
Producer Karl

Joe Biden’s DOJ just sentenced 75 year old grandmother to 2 years in prison for peacefully praying outside an abortion facility.

Circle City Ghostbusters
Editorial Staff

Who You Gonna Call? Circle City Ghostbusters!

Police lights
Donnie Burgess

Two Separate Shootings Within Minutes of Each Other Downtown

Attorney General Garland Testifies Before House Judiciary Committee
Kurt Darling

Spartz Questions Garland Over Obstruction Charges Against Capitol Rioters

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close