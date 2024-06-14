Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 6/14/24: Joe Biden is not alright, Chipotle, SCOTUS Bump Stocks, Tucker Carlson

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr:
1. Joe Biden is not alright regardless of what the left says
NY Post Cover for June 14, 2024 “Meander in Chief | New York Post
2. People Are Filming Chipotle Workers In A Quest For Bigger Portions, And Staff Have Had ItSource:Getty
People Are Filming Chipotle Workers In A Quest For Bigger Portions, And Staff Have Had It (msn.com)
3. Cam Edwards joins the show to talk about the SCOTUS decision regarding Bump Stocks
4. CNN is outraged that Tucker Carlson has fans who want to give him moneySource:Getty
CNN is outraged that Tucker Carlson has fans who want to give him money – https://barrettnewsmedia.com/2024/06/13/glenn-beck-cnn-tried-to-bully-ticketmaster-into-ending-tucker-carlson-live-tour/