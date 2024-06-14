Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 6/14/24: Joe Biden is not alright, Chipotle, SCOTUS Bump Stocks, Tucker Carlson

Published on June 14, 2024

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 

1. Joe Biden is not alright regardless of what the left says

NY Post Cover for June 14, 2024 “Meander in Chief | New York Post

2. People Are Filming Chipotle Workers In A Quest For Bigger Portions, And Staff Have Had It

Daily Life In New York Source:Getty

 

People Are Filming Chipotle Workers In A Quest For Bigger Portions, And Staff Have Had It (msn.com)

3. Cam Edwards joins the show to talk about the SCOTUS decision regarding Bump Stocks

4. CNN is outraged that Tucker Carlson has fans who want to give him money

US-vote-POLITICS-TRUMP Source:Getty

CNN is outraged that Tucker Carlson has fans who want to give him money – https://barrettnewsmedia.com/2024/06/13/glenn-beck-cnn-tried-to-bully-ticketmaster-into-ending-tucker-carlson-live-tour/

