Politics

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 5/9/24: Joe Biden sides with Hamas, RFK Jr, Elon Musk Neuralink, BLM, Javier Milei

Published on May 9, 2024

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 

1. Biden sides with Hamas

President Biden Speaks On His Bidenomics Economic Plan In Superior, Wisconsin Source:Getty

2. RFK Jr wants unfettered abortion nationwide

3. Elon Musk’s Neuralink’s brain-chip implant malfunctioned

Milken Institute's Global Conference Held In Beverly Hills Source:Getty

 

Neuralink’s brain-chip implant malfunctioned, and the company reportedly considered removing it from its human patient (msn.com)

4. BLM Organization is a grift

Armed Protest At The Ohio Statehouse Building In Columbus, Ohio, USA Source:Getty

BLM Global Network sues group helping fund college protests (nypost.com)

5. Things going well for Javier Milei in Argentina

ARGENTINA-HOLOCAUST-COMMEMORATION Source:Getty

