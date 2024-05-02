Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 5/2/24: Joe Biden, Boeing Whistleblower, John Fetterman, FAFSA, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, Antisemitism Bill

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr:
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
1. Joe Biden speaks about the campus chaosSource:Getty
2. Second Boeing Whistleblower Dies SuddenlySource:Getty
Second Boeing Whistleblower Dies Suddenly (msn.com)
3. Fetterman wants to ban lab grown meat
4. Republicans fail to take advantage of Biden’s bumbling of FAFSASource:Getty
Experts fear ‘catastrophic’ college declines thanks to botched FAFSA rollout (msn.com)
5. Greene and Massie want to vacate Mike JohnsonSource:Getty
6. House passes antisemitism billSource:Getty
https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/war-in-israel/ap-house-to-vote-on-expanded-definition-of-antisemitism-amid-growing-campus-protests/