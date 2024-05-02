Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 5/2/24: Joe Biden, Boeing Whistleblower, John Fetterman, FAFSA, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, Antisemitism Bill

Published on May 2, 2024

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Joe Biden speaks about the campus chaos

President Biden Delivers Remarks In The Roosevelt Room Of The White House Source:Getty

Listen:

 

 

2. Second Boeing Whistleblower Dies Suddenly

Boeing CEO David Calhoun Announces He's Stepping Down At End Of Year Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

Second Boeing Whistleblower Dies Suddenly (msn.com)

 

3. Fetterman wants to ban lab grown meat

4. Republicans fail to take advantage of Biden’s bumbling of FAFSA

Black graduate mortar board on heap of randomly scattered US dollar banknotes. Illustration of the concept of university tuition fees and student financial loans and debt Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Experts fear ‘catastrophic’ college declines thanks to botched FAFSA rollout (msn.com)

5. Greene and Massie want to vacate Mike Johnson

Reps. Greene And Massie Press Conference On House Speakership Source:Getty

6. House passes antisemitism bill

Senate Lawmakers Meet For Weekly Policy Luncheons Source:Getty

Listen:

Listen:

reference:

https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/war-in-israel/ap-house-to-vote-on-expanded-definition-of-antisemitism-amid-growing-campus-protests/

