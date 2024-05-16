Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 5/16/24: Biden Hur tapes, Judges rule parents cannot opt out of LGBTQ+ lesson, Adults in this administration?

Published on May 16, 2024

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Biden moves to block release of audio of his classified documents interview with special counsel Hur

President Biden Meets With His Joint Chiefs And Combatant Commanders In The Cabinet Room Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Biden moves to block release of audio of his classified documents interview with special counsel Hur (msn.com)

2. Judges rule parents cannot opt out of LGBTQ+ lessons in Montgomery County public schools

HE SHE THEM Handwritten in chalk on a school blackboard, concept on the background of a rainbow flag gender Rights of non-binary transgender people. Support for the LGBTQ community, gender tolerance and equal rights Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

Judges rule parents cannot opt out of LGBTQ+ lessons in Montgomery County public schools (msn.com)

3. Where are the adults in the Biden administration?

Painting Together Source:Getty

Listen:

reference: 

https://x.com/liorsela/status/1786377731921350667

https://x.com/Brick_Suit/status/1790495582328652186

https://x.com/RNCResearch/status/1790820818093547680

 

