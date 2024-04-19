Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 4/19/24: Title IX, Javier Milei, Todd Young, Netflix

Published on April 19, 2024

Tony Katz Today Hour 1: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Biden administration to roll back Title IX rules

2. Argentina asks to join NATO as President Milei seeks a more prominent role for his nation

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 24: Argentina President Javier M Source:Getty

Argentina asks to join NATO as President Milei seeks a more prominent role for his nation | AP News

3. The Senate throwing out the Mayorkas impeachment without a trial is a “fulcrum” moment says Senator Todd Young (R-IN)

Congress Considers Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown Source:Getty

4. Netflix adds 9 million subscribers in Q1

A photo of a Netflix logo on a phone

Netflix adds 9 million subscribers in Q1 – https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/netflix-blows-away-wall-street-200646594.html

