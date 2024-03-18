Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz on Fox News over the weekend

Published on March 18, 2024

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

1. Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Shooting on Indy's East Side Source:WISH-TV

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting (wibc.com)

Listen:

 

2. Tony Katz on Fox News is our Popcorn Moment

Tony Katz on Fox News Source:Fox News

Tony Katz on Fox News is our Popcorn Moment https://rumble.com/v4jodwf-you-either-favor-terrorists-or-you-dont-tony-katz-excoriates-schumer-democr.html

Listen:

3. Elanco digs in for fight with activist investor

Dow Jones Industrials Average Soars, Passing 9,000 Mark Source:Getty

Elanco digs in for fight with activist investor – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com) 

https://www.ibj.com/articles/elanco-digs-in-for-fight-with-activist-investor

Listen:

4. Closing for the RNC so you don’t have to serve Trump supporters

Coors Light signage seen from inside a bar in New York City... Source:Getty

Closing for the RNC so you don’t have to serve Trump supporters 

https://twitchy.com/amy-curtis/2024/03/17/rolling-stone-milwaukee-bar-rnc-n2394052

 

5. As far as the “Bloodbath” narrative… Nancy Pelosi explains how they came up with that one

As far as the “Bloodbath” narrative… Nancy Pelosi explains how they came up with that one  

https://x.com/tonykatz/status/1769676857362768352?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw__;!!LcufUzPfjw!AaHZOrybzqicSNzv5V1fx9ICgyhipIqPubgEeUMqNLJrStMq9Q208u1xJ2svLIwkMf-gLIXDKVSd1QHckvJuzEHu5uTkuhI$

Listen:

