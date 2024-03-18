Tony Katz on Fox News over the weekend
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:
Tony Katz + The Morning News
1. Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple ShootingSource:WISH-TV
2. Tony Katz on Fox News is our Popcorn MomentSource:Fox News
3. Elanco digs in for fight with activist investorSource:Getty
4. Closing for the RNC so you don’t have to serve Trump supportersSource:Getty
5. As far as the “Bloodbath” narrative… Nancy Pelosi explains how they came up with that one
