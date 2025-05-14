Tony Katz Broadcasts Live From The Mecum Auction (Photos)

Tony Katz Broadcasts Live From The Mecum Auction At The Indiana State Fairgrounds (Photos)

The Indiana State Fairgrounds was filled with the buzz of eager bidders as the Mecum Auction took center stage.

Broadcasting live from this thrilling automotive spectacle, Tony Katz brought all the action and excitement straight to his listeners on Tony Katz Today with WIBC.

From the moment Tony’s voice hit the airwaves, he painted a vivid picture of the event, capturing the essence of what makes the Mecum Auction a must-see for car lovers everywhere.

All day long fierce bids were thrown around between determined collectors.

The rhythmic cadence of the auctioneer’s chant echoed in the background, punctuated by cheers when the hammer fell on big sales.

For Tony, broadcasting from the Mecum Auction wasn’t just another assignment; it was a remote he has been doing yearly.

Known for his love of cars, Tony shared stories about some of the vehicles that caught his eye.

Adding an extra dose of personality to his coverage, Tony revealed he was even scouring the auction floor for a car to call his own.

For those who couldn’t make it to the fairgrounds you still have time to stop by and see the cars galore.

Take a look below at photos taken from the event.