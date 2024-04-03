Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News Hr 3 – 4/3/24: Trump, Pet Friendly Airline, Playboy Model at Disney, Suzanne Crouch, Weed Wacker, Lottery

Published on April 3, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Catch the Rundown from today’s show here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Trump vows to create ‘Christian Visibility Day’

Donald Trump Speaks During A Campaign Rally In Green Bay Wisconsin Source:Getty

Listen:

 

reference:

Trump vows to create ‘Christian Visibility Day’ following Biden’s declaration of ‘Trans Visibility Day’ (msn.com)

2. American Airlines just became more pet friendly

maine coon cat and chihuahua Source:Getty

 

reference:

American Airlines just became more pet friendly

3. Not sure “invisibility technology” is a good thing

Incognito mode icon. Vector illustration. Source:Getty

reference:

Not sure “invisibility technology” is a good thing

4. Playboy model claps back at moms’ response to ‘inappropriate’ outfit she wore to Disney

Mickey Mouse and friends take part in a cavalcade parade on Main Street USA at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Orange County, Florida on June 1, 2022. Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary all of 2022. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Listen:

reference:

Playboy model claps back at moms’ response to ‘inappropriate’ outfit she wore to Disney (nypost.com)

5. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch talks about Property Taxes

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch Source:https://www.crouchforindiana.com/

Craig plays clip of candidate for Governor Suzanne Crouch’s stance on property taxes. 

Listen:

 

Watch released Tony interviews with the candidates:

Tony Katz Interviews The Indiana GOP Gubernatorial Candidates For Governor (wibc.com)

6. Guy fought thief with a weed wacker

a man mows the grass with a gasoline trimmer Source:Getty

reference:

Guy fought thief with a weed wacker

7. Does your friend owe you money if you give them 10 bucks and they win the lottery?

Albany Times Union Source:Getty

reference:

Does your friend owe you money if you give them 10 bucks and they win the lottery?

8. Group creates “pedestrian brick”

Pile of concrete bricks or paving blocks on pallet isolated on black background Source:Getty

Listen:

reference: 

Group creates “pedestrian brick”

