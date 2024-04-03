Tony Katz and the Morning News Hr 2 – 4/3/24: Buttigieg, Kayleigh, food shaped cars, Rules for boyfriends, Hero saves Subway employee, The Rock is selling what, AI Influencer

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Buttigieg rejects critics of EV futureSource:Getty
reference:
Buttigieg rejects critics of EV future: Like people in 2000s saying we could have landlines forever (msn.com)
2. Kayleigh defends Trump
Kayleigh defends Trump
3. Trump supporter calls out Daily Show correspondent
Listen:
4. Famous food shaped carsSource:Getty
reference:
5. Woman rules for boyfriendSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
6. Hero saves employee at Indy subwaySource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
7. The Rock is selling what?Source:Getty
reference:
8. I’m a viral AI influencer made by computersSource:Getty
Listener:
reference: