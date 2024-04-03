Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hr 2 – 4/3/24: Buttigieg, Kayleigh, food shaped cars, Rules for boyfriends, Hero saves Subway employee, The Rock is selling what, AI Influencer

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

 Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Buttigieg rejects critics of EV future

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Announces New Rail Safety Measures Source:Getty

reference:

Buttigieg rejects critics of EV future: Like people in 2000s saying we could have landlines forever (msn.com)

2. Kayleigh defends Trump

Kayleigh defends Trump

3. Trump supporter calls out Daily Show correspondent

Listen:

4. Famous food shaped cars

Albany Times Union Source:Getty

reference: 

Is this really the “second most famous food shaped car”

5. Woman rules for boyfriend

Girl quarrelling with boyfriend Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Woman rules for boyfriend

6. Hero saves employee at Indy subway

A customer is seen at the American sandwich fast food... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Hero saves employee at Indy subway

7. The Rock is selling what?

Birmingham Stallions v Arlington Renegades Source:Getty

 

reference:

The Rock is selling what?

8. I’m a viral AI influencer made by computers

Human face with wireframe. Cyborg, metaverse concept. Source:Getty

Listener:

reference:

This is terrifying and not cool at all

Trending
Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Downtown Shooting
Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Sascha Nixon

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

April Fools Day Funny Cartoon Text Sign
Staff

The History of April Fools’ Day

Migrants cross the border to USA...
Producer Karl

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close