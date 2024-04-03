Tony Katz and the Morning News Hr 1 – 4/3/24: RFK Jr, California, Oregon, Distracted Drivers

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. RFK Jr. claims Biden is greater threat to democracy than TrumpSource:Getty
Reference:
RFK Jr. claims Biden is greater threat to democracy than Trump, bashes effort to limit COVID misinformation (msn.com)
2. Biden denies marking Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Visibility Day’Source:Getty
Listen:
Reference:
Biden denies marking Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Visibility Day’ | Politics News (christianpost.com)
3. What kind of robotic hand do you replace your non dominate hand with.Source:Getty
What kind of robotic hand do you replace your non dominate hand with
reference:
https://www.reddit.com/r/polls/comments/1bmkk0i/your_nondominant_hand_is_replaced_by_a_robotic/
4. Gen Z’ers are ‘ghosting’ employersSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Gen Zers are ‘ghosting’ employers — they’re not even showing up on the first day (msn.com)
5. California’s New Minimum Wage Law Will Bring Higher Pay To Fast-Food Workers, Along With Unintended Job LossesSource:Getty
Reference:
California’s New Minimum Wage Law Will Bring Higher Pay To Fast-Food Workers, Along With Unintended Job Losses (forbes.com)
6. Oregon Recriminalizes Hard DrugsSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Oregon Recriminalizes Hard Drugs, Ending State’s Drug Experiment | High Times
7. Distracted Driving is very badSource:Getty
Listen:
reference: