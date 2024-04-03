Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hr 1 – 4/3/24: RFK Jr, California, Oregon, Distracted Drivers

Published on April 3, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

 Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

1. RFK Jr. claims Biden is greater threat to democracy than Trump

Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Visits "Fox & Friends" Source:Getty

 

 

Reference:

RFK Jr. claims Biden is greater threat to democracy than Trump, bashes effort to limit COVID misinformation (msn.com)

2. Biden denies marking Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Visibility Day’

International Transgender Day of Visibility Vector Illustration on March 31 with Transgenders Pride Flags and Symbol in Celebration Flat Background Source:Getty

Listen:

Reference:

Biden denies marking Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Visibility Day’ | Politics News (christianpost.com)

3. What kind of robotic hand do you replace your non dominate hand with.

Robot hand. Line icon with shadow on white background Source:Getty

What kind of robotic hand do you replace your non dominate hand with

reference:

https://www.reddit.com/r/polls/comments/1bmkk0i/your_nondominant_hand_is_replaced_by_a_robotic/

 

4. Gen Z’ers are ‘ghosting’ employers

Flying cute Halloween ghost vector cartoon illustration isolated on background. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Gen Zers are ‘ghosting’ employers — they’re not even showing up on the first day (msn.com)

 

5. California’s New Minimum Wage Law Will Bring Higher Pay To Fast-Food Workers, Along With Unintended Job Losses

McDonald's temporarily closed stores ahead of layoffs in United States Source:Getty

Reference:

California’s New Minimum Wage Law Will Bring Higher Pay To Fast-Food Workers, Along With Unintended Job Losses (forbes.com)

6. Oregon Recriminalizes Hard Drugs

Hopeless drug addict crying Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Oregon Recriminalizes Hard Drugs, Ending State’s Drug Experiment | High Times

7. Distracted Driving is very bad

Reckless Driver Using Phone While Driving Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Distracted Driving is very bad

