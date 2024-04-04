Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3 – 4/4/24: Indiana State, When the Police Pull you over, Brad Chambers, Cup of Noodles Breakfast

Published on April 4, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3: 

1. Kurt Darling joins the show to talk Indiana State Basketball

WBIT/NIT Practices and Press Conferences Source:Getty

2. What to do Checklist if you’re pulled over

Police car in South Korea Source:Getty

reference:

Checklist: What to do if you are pulled over by police | Watch (msn.com)

3. Brad Chambers talks to Tony about Property Taxes

Brad Chambers Source:Brad Chambers

4. Breakfast Ramen Cup Noodles

Instant noodles in a container. Source:Getty

reference:

Walmart Shopper Questions Breakfast Ramen Cup Noodles (dailydot.com)

