Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3 – 4/2/24: Mark Hurt, Aretha Franklin, Caitlin Clark

Published on April 2, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3: 

1. Mark Hurt joins the show to talk about his race for Indiana’s 5th in Congress

Mark Hurt Source:Mark Hurt

Mark Hurt joins the show to talk about his race for Indiana’s 5th in Congress

Listen:

 

2. “Chain of Fools” by Aretha Franklin

Tony Katz Music Moment 
 
Year – 1967
Album – Lady of Soul (1968)

3. Why can’t it just be about basketball? Why does it have to be racial?

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Albany Regional Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

What Caitlin Clark’s Fans Are Missing – The Atlantic

