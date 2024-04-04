Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2 – 4/4/24: Catfishing, Mom or Dad, Batman, Tuberculosis, Braless Woman

Published on April 4, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

1. Will there be a Trump/Biden debate?

A teacher from Gurukul school of art paints USA presidential... Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Bank Teller saves older woman from being Robbed of her fortunes after being catfished

Red broken heart paper on white keyboard computer background. Source:Getty

reference:

Westpac bank teller saves woman from being scammed out of millions in overseas boyfriend scam | news.com.au — Australia’s leading news site

3. Who tells bad news better: Mom or Dad?

Family bonding time in a sunlit kitchen Source:Getty

4. Batman arrested for operating while intoxicated

Batman-Inspired animation student takes Turkish capital, Ankara by storm Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Batman arrested for operating while intoxicated in Wexford County (msn.com)

5. Tuberculosis infections confirmed at Chicago migrant shelters

Mycobacterium tuberculosis also known as Koch's bacillus Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

‘Small number’ of tuberculosis infections confirmed at Chicago migrant shelters – Chicago Sun-Times (suntimes.com)

6. Woman Taken Off Delta Flight for Not Wearing Bra

Albany Times Union Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Woman Taken Off Delta Flight for Not Wearing Bra Calls for Policy Change (businessinsider.com)

