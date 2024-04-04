Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2 – 4/4/24: Catfishing, Mom or Dad, Batman, Tuberculosis, Braless Woman

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Will there be a Trump/Biden debate?Source:Getty
Listen:
2. Bank Teller saves older woman from being Robbed of her fortunes after being catfishedSource:Getty
reference:
Westpac bank teller saves woman from being scammed out of millions in overseas boyfriend scam | news.com.au — Australia’s leading news site
3. Who tells bad news better: Mom or Dad?Source:Getty
4. Batman arrested for operating while intoxicatedSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Batman arrested for operating while intoxicated in Wexford County (msn.com)
5. Tuberculosis infections confirmed at Chicago migrant sheltersSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
‘Small number’ of tuberculosis infections confirmed at Chicago migrant shelters – Chicago Sun-Times (suntimes.com)
6. Woman Taken Off Delta Flight for Not Wearing BraSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Woman Taken Off Delta Flight for Not Wearing Bra Calls for Policy Change (businessinsider.com)