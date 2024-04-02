Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2 – 4/2/24: Weather Watch, Transgender Visibility, Doden, Florida Abortion

Published on April 2, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

1. Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter

International Transgender Day of Visibility Vector Illustration on March 31 with Transgenders Pride Flags and Symbol in Celebration Flat Background Source:Getty

Listen:

 

Reference: 

There is fact checking, and then there is reality

Fact Check: Did Joe Biden Create Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter? (msn.com)

2. Eric Doden on Property Taxes

Eric Doden Source:other

Tony plays clip of his interview with Eric Doden regarding property taxes. 

Listen:

3. Florida will allow voters to decide on abortion

FLABORTIONVOTE Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Florida will allow voters to decide on abortion – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/florida-supreme-court-abortion-rights-ballot-measure-rcna142568

