Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1 – 4/4/24: Jack Smith, Speech Fasting, Women Secrets, Dan Abrams, Beer Can Island, Weird Disney, Fish Doorbell

Published on April 4, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

1. Jack Smith Close to Pressing ‘Nuclear Button’ on Aileen Cannon

COMBO-US-JUSTICE-POLITICS-TRUMP Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Jack Smith Close to Pressing ‘Nuclear Button’ on Aileen Cannon: Analyst (msn.com)

2. Speech Fasting

Serious woman raising up index finger near lips, keeping secret, asking to be quiet, closing mouth with finger pose. Hand drawn flat cartoon character vector illustration. Source:Getty

reference:

The surprise benefits of speech fasting: Here’s what happens when you stay silent until midday (msn.com)

3. What men didn’t know about women before they moved in together

Heatless satin soft hair curling rod headband. Back view of woman finished doing hair at home. Beauty product Source:Getty

Listen:

 

4. ‘Clearly This Aid Convoy Was Targeted’: Dan Abrams Grills Israeli Spokeswoman

11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes, presented by the New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation, Show, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2017 Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

‘Clearly This Aid Convoy Was Targeted’: Dan Abrams Grills Israeli Spokeswoman Over Airstrike Which Killed Seven Aid Workers (msn.com)

5. Would you buy beer can island with Powerball winnings?

U.S. Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion Source:Getty

reference:

Want to own a deserted island? Party hotspot Beer Can Island listed for $14.2M (msn.com)

6. Weird Disney Amusement Park

Mickey Mouse and friends take part in a cavalcade parade on Main Street USA at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Orange County, Florida on June 1, 2022. Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary all of 2022. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

reference:

Sleeping Beauty gets shocking ‘boob job’ at theme park: ‘She’s going to start an OnlyFans’ (nypost.com)

7. Fish Doorbell

Grouper fish in an aquarium. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Ringing The ‘Fish Doorbell’ Brings Joy To Livestream Viewers (forbes.com)

