Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1 – 4/4/24: Jack Smith, Speech Fasting, Women Secrets, Dan Abrams, Beer Can Island, Weird Disney, Fish Doorbell

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Jack Smith Close to Pressing ‘Nuclear Button’ on Aileen CannonSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Jack Smith Close to Pressing ‘Nuclear Button’ on Aileen Cannon: Analyst (msn.com)
2. Speech FastingSource:Getty
reference:
The surprise benefits of speech fasting: Here’s what happens when you stay silent until midday (msn.com)
3. What men didn’t know about women before they moved in togetherSource:Getty
Listen:
4. ‘Clearly This Aid Convoy Was Targeted’: Dan Abrams Grills Israeli SpokeswomanSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
‘Clearly This Aid Convoy Was Targeted’: Dan Abrams Grills Israeli Spokeswoman Over Airstrike Which Killed Seven Aid Workers (msn.com)
5. Would you buy beer can island with Powerball winnings?Source:Getty
reference:
Want to own a deserted island? Party hotspot Beer Can Island listed for $14.2M (msn.com)
6. Weird Disney Amusement Park
reference:
Sleeping Beauty gets shocking ‘boob job’ at theme park: ‘She’s going to start an OnlyFans’ (nypost.com)
7. Fish DoorbellSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Ringing The ‘Fish Doorbell’ Brings Joy To Livestream Viewers (forbes.com)