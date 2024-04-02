Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1 – 4/2/24: Weather Watch, CO Sec of State, Curtis Hill, Teaneck Demonstration

Published on April 2, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

1. Keeping an eye on the weather

2. US Immigration Form Adds New Gender Option

US Immigration Form Adds New Gender Option (msn.com)

3. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold talks about threats being made against her

Jena Griswold Sees 600 Percent Spike in Threats Since Trump Challenge (rollingstone.com)

4. Tony plays clip Curtis Hill talking about Property Taxes

5. Demonstrations outside Teaneck synagogue over Israel-Gaza war

Demonstrations outside Teaneck synagogue over Israel-Gaza war (northjersey.com)

