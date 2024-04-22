Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr: Mike Johnson money for Ukraine and Israel, no money for the Southern Border, Caitlin Clark effect, Stacey Abrams, Al Sharpton, College Hatred

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Mike Johnson passes money for Ukraine and Israel, $0 for the Southern BorderSource:Getty
2. Man sets himself on fire outside of New York courthouse as Trump stands trialSource:Getty
3. Caitlin Clark effect on the Indianapolis EconomySource:Getty
Fans line up for Caitlin Clark merchandise after Fever’s WNBA Draft party in downtown Indy – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
4. Stacey Abrams bemoans the critics of DEI as a threat to democracy on Al Sharpton’s MSNBC show
5. The establishment wants us to feel powerless against the illegal immigration and college hatred, we should say no.
