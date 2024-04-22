Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr: Mike Johnson money for Ukraine and Israel, no money for the Southern Border, Caitlin Clark effect, Stacey Abrams, Al Sharpton, College Hatred

Published on April 22, 2024

1. Mike Johnson passes money for Ukraine and Israel, $0 for the Southern Border

Mike Johnson April 19 Source:Getty

 

reference:

 

2. Man sets himself on fire outside of New York courthouse as Trump stands trial

Man sets himself on fire outside of New York courthouse as Trump stands trial Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Caitlin Clark effect on the Indianapolis Economy

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament - Championship Source:Getty

 

Listen:

 

reference:

Fans line up for Caitlin Clark merchandise after Fever’s WNBA Draft party in downtown Indy – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

4. Stacey Abrams bemoans the critics of DEI as a threat to democracy on Al Sharpton’s MSNBC show

Listen:

5. The establishment wants us to feel powerless against the illegal immigration and college hatred, we should say no.

Listen:

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr: Mike Johnson money for Ukraine and Israel, no money for the Southern Border, Caitlin Clark effect, Stacey Abrams, Al Sharpton, College Hatred

