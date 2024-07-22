Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr: Kamala Harris, Rep Jim Banks, IT Outage Issue Continues, It’s a New Race Now
1. Press is loving Kamala, yet what is her actual list of accomplishments?
2. NIT Championship returning to Hinkle
3. Rep Jim Banks talks about Biden dropping out. Should Biden resign and Kamala be President?
4. Continuing issues with the IT outage caused by CrowdStrike upgrade
5. It's a new race now
