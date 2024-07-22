Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr: Kamala Harris, Rep Jim Banks, IT Outage Issue Continues, It’s a New Race Now

Published on July 22, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Press is loving Kamala, yet what is her actual list of accomplishments?

Source: Getty

2. NIT Championship returning to Hinkle

Source: Getty

Listen:

3. Rep Jim Banks talks about Biden dropping out. Should Biden resign and Kamala be President?

Source: Getty

Listen:

4. Continuing issues with the IT outage caused by CrowdStrike upgrade

Source: Getty

Listen:

5. It's a new race now

Source: Getty

Listen:

