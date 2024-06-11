Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr: Indiana DNC, Pride Street Mural, Jewish Voters, Baltimore Port, Hunter Biden, Men take more risk than women

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. DNC awards $70,000 to Indiana Democratic Party in down-ballot ‘boost’

Jennifer McCormick Source:other

Listen:

reference:

DNC awards $70,000 to Indiana Democratic Party in down-ballot ‘boost’ – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

2. It’s just paint on the street. It is not a religious symbol. But that’s not what they believe

reference:

It’s just paint on the street. It is not a religious symbol. But that’s not what they believe – https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2024/06/our-society-is-reverent-after-all.php

….more – https://www.thepublica.com/lime-scooters-will-now-shut-down-if-driven-over-pride-flag-crosswalk-in-spokane-wa/

3. As I have said, there is no data that shows Jews will leave the Democrat party, or at least not vote for Biden

Close up, angled view, front of row of voting booths at US polling station Source:Getty

Listen:

As I have said, there is no data that shows Jews will leave the Democrat party, or at least not vote for Biden – https://jewishinsider.com/2024/06/ajc-survey-finds-significant-majorities-of-jews-concerned-about-antisemitism-support-israel/

4. 11 weeks after Key Bridge collapse, main shipping channel to Port of Baltimore fully restored.

US-TRANSPORT-ACCIDENT Source:Getty

reference:

Baltimore shipping channel fully reopens after Key Bridge collapse (msn.com)

5. Hunter Biden trial in deliberations

Hunter Biden Gun Trial Continues In Delaware Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Jury deliberates in Hunter Biden gun trial (cnn.com)

6. Men, Women, Science and Risk. It’s science people.

Empty glass flasks placed in a laboratory table Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Men, Women, Science and Risk – https://phys.org/news/2024-06-evolutionary-basis-male-behaviors.html

Trending
The Monon High Bridge
Donnie Burgess

Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect’s Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With “Lost” Police Interviews Remain

Police lights
Donnie Burgess, WISH-TV

Concerns & Questions Raised at Police Shooting Town Hall Monday Night

Purdue in Indy
Mirror Indy

Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus

Joey Chestnut
WISH-TV

Joey Chestnut Banned from Nathan’s Hot Dog Competition, Signs with Vegan Brand

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close