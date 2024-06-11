Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr: Indiana DNC, Pride Street Mural, Jewish Voters, Baltimore Port, Hunter Biden, Men take more risk than women

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. DNC awards $70,000 to Indiana Democratic Party in down-ballot ‘boost’Source:other
Listen:
reference:
DNC awards $70,000 to Indiana Democratic Party in down-ballot ‘boost’ – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
2. It’s just paint on the street. It is not a religious symbol. But that’s not what they believe
reference:
It’s just paint on the street. It is not a religious symbol. But that’s not what they believe – https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2024/06/our-society-is-reverent-after-all.php
….more – https://www.thepublica.com/lime-scooters-will-now-shut-down-if-driven-over-pride-flag-crosswalk-in-spokane-wa/
3. As I have said, there is no data that shows Jews will leave the Democrat party, or at least not vote for BidenSource:Getty
Listen:
As I have said, there is no data that shows Jews will leave the Democrat party, or at least not vote for Biden – https://jewishinsider.com/2024/06/ajc-survey-finds-significant-majorities-of-jews-concerned-about-antisemitism-support-israel/
4. 11 weeks after Key Bridge collapse, main shipping channel to Port of Baltimore fully restored.Source:Getty
reference:
Baltimore shipping channel fully reopens after Key Bridge collapse (msn.com)
5. Hunter Biden trial in deliberationsSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
6. Men, Women, Science and Risk. It’s science people.Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Men, Women, Science and Risk – https://phys.org/news/2024-06-evolutionary-basis-male-behaviors.html