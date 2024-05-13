Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr: Hillary Clinton, Gerry Dick, Remote Working, Princeton Hunger Strike

Published on May 13, 2024

1. In this case Hillary Clinton was right

Sec. of State Hillary Rodham Clinton testifies on Benghazi Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Gary recovery? Gerry Dick joins to discuss.

Gary, Indiana Source:Getty

reference:

3. Companies want their employees to stop remoting and return to the office

beautiful cat sitting in bed with laptop , humorous concept of remote work from home , shopping online for animals Source:Getty

Listen:

 

4. Princeton students vow to continue their protest and hunger strike

Listen:

