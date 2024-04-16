Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr: Caitlin Clark, Bob Odenkirk, VW UAW, John Mellencamp

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Will Clark have the pressure to carry the WNBA?Source:Getty
2. The most unsettling story about Bob Odenkirk and so-called professionals not being readySource:Getty
The most unsettling story about Bob Odenkirk and so-called professionals not being ready – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/bob-odenkirk-says-medic-froze-225819502.html
3. UAW seeks breakthrough as it files union vote at Volkswagen’s Tennessee plantSource:Getty
UAW seeks breakthrough as it files union vote at Volkswagen’s Tennessee plant | CNN Business
4. John Mellencamp would like you to behave. Or ‘don’t come to my show.’Source:Getty
John Mellencamp would like you to behave. Or ‘don’t come to my show.’ (msn.com)