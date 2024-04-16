Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr: Caitlin Clark, Bob Odenkirk, VW UAW, John Mellencamp

Published on April 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Will Clark have the pressure to carry the WNBA? 

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament - Championship Source:Getty

 

Listen:

2. The most unsettling story about Bob Odenkirk and so-called professionals not being ready

"Multiple Talking Women" Live To Celebrate The Groundlings 50th Anniversary Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

The most unsettling story about Bob Odenkirk and so-called professionals not being ready – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/bob-odenkirk-says-medic-froze-225819502.html

3. UAW seeks breakthrough as it files union vote at Volkswagen’s Tennessee plant

Meeting of car enthusiasts on "Car Friday" in Bochum Source:Getty

 

reference:

UAW seeks breakthrough as it files union vote at Volkswagen’s Tennessee plant | CNN Business

4. John Mellencamp would like you to behave. Or ‘don’t come to my show.’

9th Annual John Henry's Friends Featuring: Steve Earle, John Mellencamp And Guests Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

John Mellencamp would like you to behave. Or ‘don’t come to my show.’ (msn.com)

 

Trending
Riverfront Walk along Vaughn Drive
Casey Daniels

USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.

Andrew Hsu
Kurt Darling

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy

Democrats Hold Unprecedented Virtual Convention From Milwaukee
Producer Karl

Will the defense of Hunter Biden provide 2nd Amendment rights to potentially hundreds of thousands, if not millions of drug users in this country?

Blurred police lights.
Kurt Darling

Sheriff’s Deputy In Hendricks County Killed Responding To Overnight Crash

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close