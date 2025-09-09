Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Brownsburg Town Council president faces domestic abuse allegations, protective order Issued 2. Why are we against data centers? 3. Don’t allow California to vote in federal elections until they require IDs 4. Greta’s boat not hit by a drone. They shot themselves with a flare 5. Midway Blitz has begun 6. Trump going to SCOTUS over tariffs 7. The left doesn’t believe in photo IDs for voting. Why won’t the left protect the vote in blue states?