Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd
1. Brownsburg Town Council president faces domestic abuse allegations, protective order Issued
2. Why are we against data centers?
3. Don’t allow California to vote in federal elections until they require IDs
4. Greta’s boat not hit by a drone. They shot themselves with a flare
5. Midway Blitz has begun
6. Trump going to SCOTUS over tariffs
7. The left doesn’t believe in photo IDs for voting. Why won’t the left protect the vote in blue states?
