Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/9/25: Brownsburg Town Council president faces domestic abuse allegations, protective order Issued. Why are we against data centers? Don’t allow California to vote in federal elections until they require IDs. Greta’s boat not hit by a drone. They shot themselves with a flare. Trump going to SCOTUS over tariffs The left doesn’t believe in photo IDs for voting. Why won’t the left protect the vote in blue states? 

Published on September 9, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Brownsburg Town Council president faces domestic abuse allegations, protective order Issued

2. Why are we against data centers?

3. Don’t allow California to vote in federal elections until they require IDs

4. Greta’s boat not hit by a drone. They shot themselves with a flare

5. Midway Blitz has begun

6. Trump going to SCOTUS over tariffs

7. The left doesn’t believe in photo IDs for voting. Why won’t the left protect the vote in blue states?

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
State Police
Local

Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local

Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith’s Political Career Is Over

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Close-Up Of Toy Hanging On Window
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Hamilton County Indiana Democrat Josh Lowry Is A Liar And A Fraud

In this photo illustration, the Powerball (Power Ball) logo...
Local

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.7 Billion

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local

Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes into Indianapolis Home

Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close