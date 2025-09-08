Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/8/25: Marion County sheriff faces budget backlash for housing ICE detainees. Downtown sports venues poised for upgrades in CIB’s 2026 budget. Tariffs are taxes. Mr. President Macron , there is no such thing as “East Jerusalem,”

Published on September 8, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Marion County sheriff faces budget backlash for housing ICE detainees

City-County Council chamber Source:other

Marion County sheriff faces budget backlash for housing ICE detainees – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV |

2. Downtown sports venues poised for upgrades in CIB’s 2026 budget

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Downtown sports venues poised for upgrades in CIB’s 2026 budget – Indianapolis Business Journal

3. Tariffs are taxes

4. Mr. President Macron , there is no such thing as “East Jerusalem,”

